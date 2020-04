Art and instagram of Audience of 1Bag

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Instagramer and artist, ‘Audience Of 1 Snack Bags’ dedicated a new piece to local hero Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

The 11 inches by 15 inches print is $19 and a dollar of every sale goes to charity according to his page.

The instagrammer says he’s also working with local schools to decorate kids lunch bags that are handed out.

The page is usually made up of silly snack bags catered for his third-grade son says the artist and Instagrammer.