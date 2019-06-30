Inside the cockpit with the Warbirds’ patriotic flyover

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– The journey from the city of Delaware to downtown Columbus has never been more smooth as the Warbirds made their way south in a five plane formation to fly over the Columbus Symphony’s Picnic with the Pops Patriotic Pops.

Warbirds make their way from Delaware Municipal Airport to downtown Columbus to fly over Picnic with the Pops around 8:05 p.m.

On the ground, people throughout Columbus saw the Warbirds fly across the sky.

While from the air, it was a picture perfect panoramic view.

A warbird is a vintage military aircraft now operated by civilian organizations and individuals.

More about the Warbird pilots

Warbird Lead – Timothy “Wild Man” Wilde – Cincinnati

Tim owns and flys a one-of-a-kind RV-8A. He is an active Cincinnati Warbirds and Red Star pilot, aerobatic/airshow pilot and air race pilot who took first place in the Indianapolis Air Race.

Jim owns and flys a Blue Angels RV-8A. Jim is a retired United States Air Force fighter pilot. He’s flown everything from the A-1 Skyraider to the F-16 Viper, and the U-2 Dragon Lady. He also served two tours in Vietnam and Desert Shield/Desert Storm. Currently Jim flies the Wright B Flyer and is an active Red Star and Cincinnati warbirds pilot.

Scott is a Ret USAF Col. owns and flys a Nanchang CJ-6A he restored. Scott is an active Red Star Pilots Association pilot who is married to Colonel Janice Wallace, the current AFMC Command Surgeon at Wright-Patterson AFB. Scott continues to fly as a corporate pilot with the world’s largest fractional airline.

Bob owns and flys a Nanchang CJ6. Bob is a Vietnam war veteran and earned a distinguished flying Cross. Bob is a retired American Airlines pilot and an active Red Star pilot.

Dan owns and flys a T-34A. Dan is working towards his wingman certification with the Red Star Pilots Association.