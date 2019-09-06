Inside Franklin County’s child pornography task force responsible for Davis’ arrest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On the day WBNS-TV management relieved former weatherman Mike Davis of his duties, NBC4 spent some time with the investigative unit that received the tip they worked until they were able to build a solid enough case to charge Davis.

In these offices, an unnamed man types feverishly on a computer keyboard. ​His identity is hidden. ​ His anonymity may be his most powerful weapon in the fight against child pornographers. ​

Fighting fire with fire is just one of the ways the undercover cyber detectives on the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force often catch their suspect.

“I’ve seen kids who got involved in online relationships with people who are 14, 15, and turns out they are 36,” said Steven Tucker, the major of investigations of the ICAC unit. ​

“Just as in Mike Davis’ case, they conducted an investigation to see exactly what it was, based on the tip, that he was doing and, of course, they developed probable cause for the arrest,” said Tucker.

​Though Tucker won’t say what or who tipped them off to the allegations now faced by former WBNS-TV Weatherman Mike Davis, he does say the work ICAC does to connect the dots from allegation to arrest isn’t dissimilar to good old fashioned detective work. ​

“It’s just like any other investigation. You get the tip, you establish probable cause, get the warrant then make an arrest,” he said. ​

ICAC investigators use techniques and tools from IT to K-9​s.

Take, for example, Luger, a black labrador. You might say the 4-year-old lab is a real pistol conveying happy emotions but laser-focused on uncovering hidden drives and devices storing child porn. ​

Agents say Luger is trained to pick up on the adhesives that’s in cell phones and thumb drives.

This behind the scenes work involves countless man-hours and often familiar names.

​ It also raises countless questions. ​

“They’re shocked when they see somebody high profile charged with a crime like this. And beyond the shock they begin to ask, what do I do to keep my child safe,” said Tucker. ​

For those asking, Tucker says a parent’s best line of defense is to monitor and police their children’s online activity.

​ “Know who they’re talking to. Set time limits. Be the parent. Set the ground rules,” he said.

​ Above all he says, don’t hide behind the embarrassment of tough talks. ​

“They’re never too young to have the conversation about the real dangers that exist in the world,” said Tucker.