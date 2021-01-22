Inmate who checked herself out of Columbus hospital taken into custody in Hocking County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A missing inmate has been taken into cusotdy nearly three days after she checked herself out of a hospital following a fall at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.

According to the Nelsonville Police Department, on the evening of January 19, employees of the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail saw Kayla Marie Allbaugh hanging from a 2nd story balcony from which she fell and injured herself.

Police say Allbaugh was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, by jail employees, and then left unsupervised at the Hospital. She later checked herself out and was reported missing by officers.

Deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office say Allbaugh was taken into custody in Hocking County on Friday.