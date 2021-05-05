Inmate killed at Ohio prison near Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the homicide of an inmate at a state prison near Chillicothe.

A patrol report says the April 29 death was the result of an assault by another inmate.

The slain inmate was identified Wednesday as 43-year-old Michael Keeton. Prison records show Keeton was serving a 3 1/2-year sentence for charges out of Crawford County of escape and drug possession. He was scheduled for release a year from September.

The medium-security prison houses about 2,700 male inmates, including prisoners on the state’s death row.