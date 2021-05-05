Inmate killed at Ohio prison near Chillicothe

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio State Highway Patrol, OSHP

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the homicide of an inmate at a state prison near Chillicothe.

A patrol report says the April 29 death was the result of an assault by another inmate.

The slain inmate was identified Wednesday as 43-year-old Michael Keeton. Prison records show Keeton was serving a 3 1/2-year sentence for charges out of Crawford County of escape and drug possession. He was scheduled for release a year from September.

The medium-security prison houses about 2,700 male inmates, including prisoners on the state’s death row.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss