Injured state trooper provided aid to two drivers in fatal Circleville wrong-way crash

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal wrong-way multi-car crash Saturday night that killed two, including a 17-year-old.

According to OSHP, the three-vehicle fatal crash took place on U.S. 23 at approximately 10:40 p.m.

OSHP Trooper Adrian E. Wilson was traveling southbound on U.S. 23 when he saw a vehicle approaching northbound in his lane of travel.

Wilson activated his lights in an attempt to get the attention of the wrong-way driver. The 2019 Subaru Outback driven by Carol J. Fowler, 56, of Pickerington, struck Wilson’s cruiser and continued driving north in the southbound lanes, police said.

Wilson was able to turn his vehicle around and started following Fowler, but by that time, she had struck a 2012 Ford Fiesta driven by Joshua L. Fyffe Jr., 17, of Ashville, and a 2018 Lincoln Continental driven by Scott W. Saunders, 34, of Gallipolis.

Following the crash, Fowler’s Outback caught fire. Wilson was able to break a window and get the woman moved to safety. Wilson also provided first aid to Fyffe until EMS arrived.

Fyffe was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in his vehicle, 17-year-old Vladyslav Gaidai, 17, of Ashville, was flown by Survival Flight to Grant Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition.

Fowler was taken to Berger Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

A passenger in Saunders’ vehicle was also transported to Berger Hospital, where he was treated and released. The other three people in that vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Wilson was also injured in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison Township Fire Department, Circleville Fire Department, and Ohio Department of Transportation.

There is no information at this time as to why Fowler was traveling in the wrong lane.