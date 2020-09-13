Injured bald eagle helped by Hardin County Sheriffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies Woltz and Carey helped with an injured bald eagle during a roadside rescue, according to a social media post by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Crows Hollow Wildlife Care praised the officers in a post to their page: “Officers going above and beyond the normal daily duties to save an injured bald eagle! A huge thank you to Hardin County Sheriffs for assisting with this beautiful bird.”

The wildlife center added: “It was immediately apparent the officers have great compassion for animals and we are always grateful for the help and safety they provide during roadside rescues.”

In another post the sheriff’s department called the rescue, “A unique and rewarding experience for Deputies Woltz and Carey. Honored that our office was able to serve in this way.”