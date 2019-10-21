Initiative seeks to keep Ohio’s teen drivers safe

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio is hoping to steer its youngest drivers into a safer direction.

Monday, state leaders joined the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), AAA, the Department of Public Safety and others at the Ohio State Risk Institute to launch Teen Driver Safety Awareness Week. The national initiative seeks to raise awareness and create solutions for teen-involved traffic crashes.

The Monday morning event brought together teens, parents, and organizations for a speaker series, driving simulations, and discussions about safety.

In the past five years, ODOT reported more than 38,000 injuries and deaths from crashes involving teenage drivers. The CDC counts vehicle crashes as the number one cause of death for 15-18-year-olds.

Zanesville High School senior Madison Sims attended the Teen Driver Safety program almost exactly two years after losing a friend in a vehicle accident.

“There’s a whole group of people affected by that one person. And I don’t want anybody else to have to go through that. And that’s my goal is to prevent that,” Sims said.

Sims acknowledges the dangers of distracted driving among her peers, but she also worries about the inexperience of young drivers.

“We just get thrown into it,” she explained. “They’re just like, ‘Here’s a car, here’s keys, here you go.’”

According to data from the CDC, inexperience is cited as the number one cause of teen crashes.

“There’s no substitute for that behind-the-wheel experience, of actually doing the task of driving in rain, snow, dark,” said Kimberly Schwind from the AAA Ohio Auto Club.

A bill in the Ohio legislature is proposing changes to give young Ohio drivers more experience. House Bill 106 would lengthen the time a teen is required to carry a learner’s permit from six months to one year. It would also restrict newly licensed drivers to drive with adult supervision after 10 p.m., rather than midnight, with exemptions for work, school, and religious activities.

“Giving them that full year to get into that six months really gives them that added practice, that added ability to really get behind the wheel with their teen and really teach them how to drive,” explained Schwind.

The bill was introduced in February and is currently being evaluated by the House Transportation and Safety Committee.

Sims is among the teenagers who support the measure. She also hopes spreading awareness about the other risks facing young drivers will reduce the heartbreak she and others have experienced.

“We are the new generation of driving. We are the ones that get to be the change, but we’re the ones who have the lack of experience, so we’re kind of following down the same path,” she said.