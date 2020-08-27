Initial jobless claims in Ohio continue to drop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio saw another drop in initial jobless claims for the last week.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, for the week ending Aug. 22, there were 18,988 initial jobless claims filed in the state.

That is 255,227 fewer than the peak earlier this year. Ohioans filed 344,409 continued jobless claims last week, which was 431,893 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 23 weeks is 1,645,359, which was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.

Over the last 23 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $6.1 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 790,000 Ohioans.

Of the more than 1.3 million applications the agency has received, about 94% have been processed, with about 6% pending. In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $5.3 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 542,000 PUA claimants.