Infrastructure isn’t only issue facing proposed Linden improvement project

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — At the top of the exit ramp from I-71 north to Hudson Street, there’s a sign that says “Welcome to Linden.”

More often than not, there’s also a panhandler walking up and down the line of stopped traffic.

Linden business owner Lucas Cameron says if the City of Columbus is serious about trying to improve the neighborhood, that would be a good place to start.

“The homeless problem, the hookers, the drugs, I mean it’s a daily thing,” Cameron said. “I’ve been coming here for 35 years and we’ve definitely seen it progress and get worse.”

NBC4 talked with several of the panhandlers working in the area. One of them, a woman, said she’s disabled and typically collects about $30 a day in donations.

“I come out here every day and I panhandle just to make a little bit of money so I can pay my bills and help to buy groceries,” she said.

Columbus police are limited in what they can do.

Courts have found that asking for monetary donations is protected free speech. City law, though, forbids aggressive panhandling, touching, or approaching someone at an ATM.

The panhandlers at Hudson and I-71 said police do sometimes issue tickets for being a pedestrian on a freeway.

“They give you tickets and if you don’t pay the tickets, you go to jail,” said one of the panhandlers, who admitted to having been put in jail “quite a few times.”

The city’s “One Linden” community plan lays out a series of “big ideas” to improve the Linden neighborhood. Part of that includes developing a “Downtown Linden” in the area of Cleveland and Myrtle avenues.

Also planned is a total makeover of Hudson Street from I-71 to Cleveland Avenue.

Cameron said he’s encouraged by the plans, but believes the problem runs deeper than infrastructure and new developments.

“It’s a community issue, but if builders want to come in here and help us clean up this neighborhood – it doesn’t start with buying property,” Cameron said. “It starts with helping the community clean up the problem.

“I mean I’d be willing to give the police my corner building to set up a substation for a while,” he added. “I think that might help. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what the city can do – but they need to do something.”