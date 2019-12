COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have safely recovered a 1-year-old boy who was reported missing after the car he was in was stolen.

Columbus Police said the running vehicle, with the child inside, was stolen from Sunbury Road and East 5th Avenue at approximately 7:10 p.m., and recovered in the parked vehicle at Republic Avenue and McGuffey Road, about four miles away, at 8:03 p.m.



Pictured, the 1-year-old boy left in a running car that was stolen. Pictured on the right are the suspects police are searching for.

Police did not say if there are any suspects in custody.