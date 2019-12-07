Indy Buckeyes welcoming fellow alum from across the country

INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH)— Fans are turning downtown Indy scarlet and grey, and members of the Indianapolis-area Ohio State Alumni Association are excited to welcome all those visiting to their city for the Big Ten Championship.

“It’s great. It’s great,” said Indy Buckeye Vicki Hull. “We get lots of people from all over the place, and it’s kind of fun to meet where people are from and be able to chats. And we’ve all got the same goal.”

That’s to show them Ohio is here, and to win that old conference now.

Before the game Saturday night, the alumni association is hosting a their Buckeye Bash party right across the street from the Lucas Oil Stadium. The sold out event features appearances from the TBDBITL, Ohio State president Michael Drake and other Ohio celebrities.

If you were unable to get tickets to the game or alumni bash, the Indy Buckeyes tell NBC4 there will be Buckeye fans where they hold their regular season watch parties at the Stacked Pickle on E 96th Street. Big Ten Fan Fest will also be going on until 8 p.m. and UA surrounds by dozens of other sports bars that will be showing the game on TV.