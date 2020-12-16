Indiana murder suspect apprehended in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A suspect in an Indiana homicide was taking into custody in Columbus after a pursuit by law enforcement, early Wednesday morning.

According to Columbus police, deputies in Wayne County Indiana alerted Ohio law enforcement that a teenage murder suspect may be traveling in Ohio overnight.

Shortly after midnight, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers spotted the vehicle near S. Wilson Road and W. Broad Street.

Police say when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect continued driving until he crashed into a ditch near Dublin and Roberts roads.

The suspect was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in serious but stable condition.