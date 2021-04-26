Independent review of city, police actions during Columbus summer protests is released

COLUMBUS, OH – MAY 28: What started as a peaceful demonstration near the Ohio Statehouse in solidarity with other protests throughout the country against the killing of Minneapolis, Minnesota resident George Floyd, turned into a riot after police and protesters clashed on May 28, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. As protesters dispersed, looters began smashing windows in buildings including the Ohio Statehouse and local retail on Broad Street in Downtown Columbus. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An independent report on the response by city officials and police to last summer’s protests has been released.

You can read the full 111-page report here. Check back to nbc4i.com for a recap of its recommendations.

The report found that the city was unprepared for the size and energy of the protests that began on May 27: “It was clear that the way CPD and its officers treated communities of color was the primary focus of the protests, but Columbus law enforcement personnel were caught off-guard by the intensity of antagonism directed at them.”

Three of the people who worked on the report will speak at 1 p.m. Monday, and you can watch their comments here on nbc4i. Scheduled to speak are Carter Stewart, a former U.S. Attorney; Trevor Brown, dean of the John Glenn College of Public Affairs at Ohio State; and Frank Straub, director of the Center for Mass Violence Response Studies at the Police Foundation.

The report was commissioned in July after a series of clashes between police and protestors Downtown. The protests were in response to multiple Black people being killed by law enforcement officers, including George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

As the report was being put together, an independent investigation looked into whether police violated any laws in their response, and it found eight complaints against police officers that were substantiated by evidence.

The report was commissioned by Mayor Andrew Ginther, City Attorney Zach Klein, Council President Shannon Hardin and former police chief Thomas Quinlan. It set out with three purposes:

Document interactions between community members and law enforcement; Evaluate the city’s preparation and response to the protests; Generate recommendations about how to improve performance.

After the summer protests, they resumed in Columbus in the winter after another series of Blacks being killed in encounters with law enforcement, including Casey Goodson Jr., Andre’ Hill and Ma’Khia Bryant.

Quinlan has since returned to his former role as a deputy chief, with the city continuing to search for a replacement.