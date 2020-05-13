Independent Ohio gyms sue health department for ‘right to exist’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – 35 independent gyms in Ohio are suing the health department for what they say is the “right to exist.”
The 1851 Center for Constitutional Law says the lawsuit is due to the vague and discriminatory enactments placed on independent gyms.
Their press release states, the stay-at-home order violates operators’ rights to equal protection and doesn’t give gyms a chance to comply with safety regulations.
1851 Center Executive Director Maurice Thompson says the April 30 Order provides a pathway to opening many other Ohio industries, but leaves gyms closed indefinitely.
“The Ohio Constitution requires greater scrutiny of vague and discriminatory enactments that trample Ohioans’ property rights. Ohio gyms are capable of operating safely, and have the right to operate on equal terms with other Ohio businesses. Once gyms have opened, we are committed to ensuring that these arbitrary policies never recur,” explained Executive Director Thompson.
According to officials, the case is pending before a judge in the Lake County Court of Common Pleas.
CLICK HERE to read the full complaint.