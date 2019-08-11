Increased police presence at downtown Columbus Latin Festival

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With last weekend’s mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso fresh on everyone’s minds, Columbus Police said they will be adding patrols to several places including area festivals.

And this weekend, dozens packed downtown for the Latin Festival.

The event actually began as a five-hour pilot project by the City of Columbus in 1996. It did so well that the event was expanded into two days.

There is live music, dancing in the streets, and art workshops.

Several police officers were in the area and people had mixed reactions about their safety.

“You never feel safe here anymore, but you can’t stop living,” said one festival attendee, Tanja Tenpenny.

Another felt better about her safety with the increased police presence.

“If you look over that way, you have police officers and I consider Columbus a safe area,” said attendee Ever Mancia.

The festival ends Sunday night.