Increased cookie demand has Cheryl’s in Westerville looking to hire 150 associates

(Photo courtesy Cheryl’s Cookies)

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Cheryl’s Cookies in Westerville will be hiring more than 150 associates in order to meet an increased demand for the sweet treats. 

The company says there are open positions in food production for weekend shifts (Friday-Sunday).

Job information from Cheryl’s:

Date/Location:

  • Tuesday, March 30 at the Embassy Suites Columbus
  • Tuesday, April 6 at the Crown Plaza Columbus North
  • Tuesday, April 13 at the Embassy Suites Columbus
  • Tuesday, April 20 at the Crown Plaza Columbus North

Time:

  • There are two sessions available each day – 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
  • Candidates will know before they leave whether they’ve been hired.

How to RSVP:

  • The events are RSVP only, so space is limited. 
  • Interested candidates should text their name, phone number, and which session (10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.) they will attend, to 740-644-2484 to reserve their seat.

