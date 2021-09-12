Inclusive Adventures celebrates 5 years of supporting special kids

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Last year the YMCA and Metro Parks couldn’t hold their annual outdoor Inclusive Adventures event due to the pandemic.

But this year, they’re celebrating 5 years of coming together.

About 500 families, if not more, had a chance to participate in a wide-range of activities. For the kids, Sunday was not only about playing with the bubbles, getting their faces tattooed with temporary stickers, and playing games—but about focusing on making kids feel appreciated.

“Sometimes I think families that have kids with different abilities get a little nervous bringing their kids out,” said Jill Snyder with Metro Parks.

Snyder says they wanted to make sure they had wheelchair-friendly events and sensory-friendly ones too.

“We really want it to be something where all kids are welcome.”

Melinda Thompson who brought her grandson says she was happy to have him interact with kids with all abilities.

“It’s important and it’s awesome. It’s a place where kids with differences won’t feel stared at or people won’t look at you a little differently because you have differences.”

Organizers are hoping for a larger turnout next year.