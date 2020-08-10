In the spirit of Pelotonia, family rides 200 miles raising money for cancer research

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – On what would have been Pelotonia weekend, a local family is keeping the spirit of the ride alive, biking 200 miles in two days, to raise money for cancer research.

Jon Tangeman, his daughter and his son rode from Marysville to Cincinnati and back to Marysville this weekend.

Even though the ride looked different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tangeman made sure to carry on the tradition of a close friend, hanging a prayer flag display for survivors and those still fighting the disease.

“He lost his wife and he hangs a flag display in Granville every year, and something he’s allowed us to join,” Tangeman said. “And this year, I wanted to keep it going because It’s, people find it so, it really helps, it’s just, it’s just comforting to the families.”

Tangeman said he has participated in Pelotonia for the last six years.

This year, he’s already raised more than $6,000 for the James Cancer Research Hospital.