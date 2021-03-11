In last week, Ohio says it has received at least 19,000 potentially fraudulent unemployment claims

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Potential fraud continued to be a problem in Ohio’s unemployment figures that were released Thursday.

The Department of Job and Family Services reported that 128,161 initial claims for unemployment were made from Feb. 28 to March 6. Of those, at least 19,000 have been flagged for potential fraud.

Ohioans filed 318,375 continued jobless claims, which was 457,927 fewer than — or about 41% of — the peak last year. That included both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended benefits. A total of 295,172 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

The number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 51 weeks (2,913,776) was more than the combined total of those filed from 2014 to ’19.

Over the last 51 weeks, the department has distributed more than $8.8 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 958,000 Ohioans. In addition, it has issued more than $9.7 billion in pandemic assistance payments to more than 993,000 Ohioans