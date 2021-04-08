Crash report: Impairment suspected in I-71 crash that killed 4

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers are investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a role in a fiery crash that killed four people on Interstate 71 in Delaware County.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-71 near Lewis Center Road on March 29. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a Nissan Titan driven by a 25-year-old woman went over the center median and struck a Toyota Rav 4 head-on. The Rav 4 then hit a truck, overturned and caught on fire.

The four occupants of the Rav 4 were identified as Abigail Sperl, 38, Brian Sperl, 42, Lincoln Sperl, 11, and Bastion Sperl, 14. All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a crash report released Thursday, the driver of the Nissan Titan was suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The report indicates blood tests were performed, but no results were immediately available.

In a written statement to the patrol, the driver said she has never had a drug problem. She also said she does not drink at all and did not do so the day of the crash.

As of April 8, no charges have been filed relating to the crash.