Immune boosting recipes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’re looking to keep your immune system strong, you have to start with good nutrition.

Julie Palmer has been a dietitian in Columbus for 13 years. She helps people meet goals, make nutrition plans and become their advocates.

“Any good nutrition is going to boost your immunity because there is no one magic bullet,” stated Palmer.

She shares with her clients that nutrition can really help minimize the time you’re sick or even help keep you strong while you’re sick.

“No good food is going to make a difference if you don’t wash your hands,” said Palmer.

Some tips from Julie:

We want to make sure you’re eating well getting lots of colors Red pepper has 3x the amount of vitamin C as an Orange. Cook with garlic. It’s an extremely powerful medicine that can help reduce bacterial infections and it’s been used for a long time. Eat your leafy greens. Wash your hands

RECIPES:

Red Pepper Relish: a great recipe to keep away colds and flu.

1 cup of chopped red bell pepper contains nearly three times more vitamin C than an orange! In a blender, mix 1 chopped sweet red pepper, 2 whole dried chilies (if you like it spicy), ½ whole orange, 2 garlic cloves, 1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar, and a pinch of salt. Blend and let sit in fridge for up to 1 week. Stir into soups, pastas, stir fry, or even use it as a sandwich spread.



Sautéed Kale and Garlic: Packed with Vitamins A,C, and E, and immune-boosting garlic.

Sauté a whole bulb (yes 1 whole bulb!) with 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil until the garlic turns golden brown. Add one bunch of green curly kale, chopped into 1″ pieces. If you don’t like kale, try spinach, collards, or broccoli.

Golden Milk: A great immune-boosting alternative to hot chocolate.

Heat 6oz of your favorite milk and then add ½ tsp turmeric powder, 1/4” piece fresh grated ginger root, and 1 tsp of raw honey. If ginger is too spicy for you, try it with cinnamon instead. You can make a large batch and keep it in a jar in the fridge to heat up for busy evenings. Kids will love it with a little extra honey, and moms will love it with a little bit of espresso.

For more click here: http://dietitianinyourkitchen.com/