Illinois mother pleads guilty in beating death of 5-year-old boy

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

An Illinois woman charged in the beating death of her 5-year-old son has pleaded guilty to murder.

Thirty-six-year-old JoAnn Cunningham of Crystal Lake entered the plea Thursday in the April slaying of Andrew “AJ” Freund.

The Chicago Tribune reports Cunningham will be sentenced at a later date.

She faces 20 to 60 years in prison.

Other charges against her have been dropped.

She sat quietly in the courthouse during Thursday’s hearing.

She and the boy’s father, Andrew Freund were charged with first-degree murder and other crimes after the boy’s body was found buried in a shallow grave in Woodstock.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools