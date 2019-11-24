WATCH LIVE: Icy roadways cause multiple crashes, hazardous conditions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Multiple roadways are closed early Sunday morning around central Ohio due to several crashes and icy road conditions.

The Ohio Department of Transportation officials said as of 8:15 a.m. there are 150 crews treating roadways for icy conditions.

“Please be extra alert if traveling this morning, especially on bridges and overpasses, and give our crews plenty of room to work,” ODOT tweeted.

As of 8:15am, we have 150 crews out treating roadways for icy conditions. Please be extra alert if traveling this morning, especially on bridges and overpasses, and give our crews plenty of room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/t9QNxeO1zw — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) November 24, 2019

I-270 SB between Main Street and I-70

The right lane along Interstate 270 southbound between Main Street and I-70 is closed due to a crash, according to ODOT.

Traffic cameras show a vehicle on its top.

I-270 SB near Scioto-Darby

Columbus Police have closed Interstate 270 southbound near Scioto-Darby due to an accident.

“Road conditions are extremely hazardous. Use caution,” according to Hilliard police.

Columbus Police have closed 270 southbound near Scioto-Darby due to an accident. Road conditions are extremely hazardous. Use caution. — Hilliard Ohio Police (@Hilliard_Police) November 24, 2019

I-270 SB between Roberts Road and I-70

A ramp along I-270 southbound, between Roberts Road and I-70 is also closed due to a crash on the ramp from southbound I-270 to eastbound I-70, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Motorists should use an alternate route, ODOT officials said.

315 SB between Goodale Street and I-670

State Route 315 southbound between Goodale Street and Interstate 670 is closed due to a crash, according to ODOT.

“Motorists should use an alternate route,” officials said.

I-270 EB at State Route 315

The right lanes along I-270 eastbound at State Route 315 are closed due to a crash, according to ODOT.

Motorists should expect delays driving through this area, officials said.

I-270 SB at Cemetery Road

I-270 southbound at Cemetery Road has been temporarily closed due to icy conditions and a crash.

270 southbound at Cemetery has been temporarily closed due to icy conditions and an accident. — Hilliard Ohio Police (@Hilliard_Police) November 24, 2019

Hilliard police are urging motorists to use caution while driving Sunday morning.

“The roads are becoming icy especially on bridges and overpasses. Use extra caution at Davidson rd and Cemetery rd.,” Hilliard police said.

U.S. 33 EB to I-270 NB

The ramp from 33 eastbound to Interstate 270 northbound was temporarily closed due to icy conditions, according to Dublin police.

Please use caution on the roads this morning. Due to icy conditions, the ramp from 33 eastbound to 270 northbound is temporarily closed. — Dublin Police (@DublinPolice) November 24, 2019

The ramp reopened just after 7:15 a.m.