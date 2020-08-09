“I am fat free”: Columbus woman’s campaign promotes body positivity

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman hopes to launch a movement in central Ohio, breaking down beauty standards and promoting body positivity.

Lea “Queen” Gardner has worked as a fashion designer, modeling manager, producer, talk show host and more, but her core mission is to encourage others, especially women and girls, to recognize their self-worth.

“It’s my personal story of being homebound and being a prisoner in my own body. At one point I weighed almost 800 pounds. Now I’m at 483 and I can say that proudly,” she explained.

Queen’s personal experiences influenced her plus size and inclusive fashion designs, which have been featured in Columbus, New York and Paris Fashion Weeks.

“I’m able to pick my own models and of course let them pursue their dreams of modeling where they wouldn’t otherwise have these opportunities,” she said.

As she prepares to open a fashion boutique and photography studio on the east side of Columbus, Queen is also kicking off the “I Am Fat Free” campaign. Sunday, she invited people of all shapes, sizes and colors for a free photoshoot.

“I want to love on them today. I want to make them feel incredible and beautiful and special because they are,” she said.

The models wore pink sashes with the “I Am Fat Free” mantra and held up signs with uplifting messages.

“I think it’s a beautiful thing. And I enjoy it a lot,” said Katrina Andews.

“Body positivity is so important,” added April Teague. “It is part of good self-esteem. It is encouraging to just encourage each other as women.”

Both women have modeled for Queen locally and during New York Fashion Week. They said it’s refreshing to have more plus sized models represented in the fashion industry and important for younger girls to recognize their self-worth.

Andrews said, “Don’t put yourself in a box saying you can’t do something. If you put your mind to it, you can do anything.”

“You should feel good about yourself no matter what size you are, no matter what color you are,” Teague added.