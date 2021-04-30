I-71 southbound crash kills one, another person in critical condition

A crash on I-71 southbound has proved fatal for one person, with another in critical condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead, and another in critical condition, after a crash on I-71 Friday afternoon in which a semi-truck and trailer hit a tree and rolled over.

A statement from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office also said that I-71 south bound is shut down at 665 and will likely remain closed for several hours.

The crash occurred on April 30th, 2021 at approximately 2:59 pm, according to a media release from Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Pleasant Township and Jackson Township Fire Department responded to the crash at I-71 southbound. A 2020 International truck and trailer exited the roadway to the right striking a tree and rolling over in a ditch.

Medics took the driver to Grant Hospital in critical condition. The passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene by fire department personnel at 4:01p.m.

Identification is pending notification of next of kin for the driver and passenger. The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding this crash can contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113, the sheriff’s media release concluded.

The Pickaway County sheriff is advising trucks not to use SR 762 as an alternate route because of a low underpass.

“I-71 Southbound is closed at US-62,” said an ODOT spokesperson at 5:30 p.m. “There is a separate fender bender on the northbound side, but the highway is still open northbound.”