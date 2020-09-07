I-71 south to 670 east closed due to disabled vehicle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A disabled vehicle has closed a ramp at I-71 and I-670 in the northeaster part of the city.
The ramp to I-71 South to I-670 East is closed in both directions, according to ODOT.
Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.
by: NBC4 StaffPosted: / Updated:
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A disabled vehicle has closed a ramp at I-71 and I-670 in the northeaster part of the city.
The ramp to I-71 South to I-670 East is closed in both directions, according to ODOT.
Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.