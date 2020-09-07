I-71 south to 670 east closed due to disabled vehicle

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A disabled vehicle has closed a ramp at I-71 and I-670 in the northeaster part of the city.

The ramp to I-71 South to I-670 East is closed in both directions, according to ODOT.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools