I-71 south, I-70 west closures planned this weekend due to construction

Interstate 71 south will be closed Saturday night until Sunday morning and I-70 west will be closed overnight Sunday due to construction, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The closures come as progress is underway on the latest phase of the I-70/71 Columbus Crossroads project.

Starting Monday morning, I-71 south/I-70 west traffic will be shifted over to new pavement on the far right, according to ODOT.

For I-71 south traffic, that means additional lane changes to the left to continue south towards Grove City, ODOT officials said.

Traffic coming from Miller/Kelton and points east will also have to change lanes to continue on I-70 west, according to ODOT.

DOWNTOWN THIS WEEKEND: I-71 SOUTH closed at I-70 Saturday 8/17 at 8 PM until Monday AM and I-70 WEST closed at I-71 overnight Sunday 8/18. More info and detours: https://t.co/DADfwKZ4yx pic.twitter.com/wairFAflOw — ODOT Columbus (@ODOT_Columbus) August 16, 2019



