I-71 south, I-70 west closures planned this weekend due to construction

Interstate 71 south will be closed Saturday night until Sunday morning and I-70 west will be closed overnight Sunday due to construction, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The closures come as progress is underway on the latest phase of the I-70/71 Columbus Crossroads project.
Starting Monday morning, I-71 south/I-70 west traffic will be shifted over to new pavement on the far right, according to ODOT.
For I-71 south traffic, that means additional lane changes to the left to continue south towards Grove City, ODOT officials said.
Traffic coming from Miller/Kelton and points east will also have to change lanes to continue on I-70 west, according to ODOT.
