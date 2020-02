FILE – In this May 15, 2008, file photo, motorists sit in a Chicago traffic jam. More than 800 rear-seat passengers who weren’t wearing seat belts were killed in 2018 in U.S. traffic crashes, and states aren’t making enough progress in getting people to buckle up, the Governors Highway Safety Association says in a report released Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transporation says I-71 southbound is closed due to a disabled vehicle on Saturday.

The disable vehicle is on southbound I-71 at Mile Post 92, near the Franklin/Pickaway county line.

According to officials I-71 south will be closed for 15 minutes and motorists should use an alternate route.