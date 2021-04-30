I-71 southbound at US 62 closed on south side due to semi crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash which happened about 3:45 p.m. this afternoon has stopped and backed up traffic on I-71 south bound, according to Ohio Department of Transportation.

The Pickaway County sheriff is advising trucks not to use SR 762 as an alternate route because of a low underpass.

“I-71 Southbound is closed at US-62,” said an ODOT spokesperson at 5:30 p.m. “There is a separate fender bender on the northbound side, but the highway is still open northbound.”

OhGo, which provides camera views and real-time updates, shows traffic stalled. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the accident involved a semi-trailer truck, and that someone was injured.

At 5:15, ODOT updated conditions: I-71 north bound is open, with some lane closures. I-71 south bound is still closed.

