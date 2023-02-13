A previous report can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A long stretch of a southern Franklin County highway reopened Monday morning after a crash involving an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper closed it for several hours.

The trooper was struck at around 10:45 a.m. north of the Young Road overpass, causing the closure of northbound lanes on Interstate 71 from US Route 62/State Route 3 to State Route 665/London-Groveport Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the trooper’s car was hit in the back by a Toyota, causing the OSHP vehicle to hit him.

Authorities said the trooper was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but has been upgraded to stable. The driver of the Toyota was also taken to the hospital.

Traffic was closed for close to three hours as northbound lanes reopened just before 2 p.m.