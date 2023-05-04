COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Traffic was halted on I-71 North, which is currently closed near Bale Kenyon Road after a truck caught fire, but has since reopened to one lane Thursday morning.

Fire units and Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a truck fire in Delaware County just before 9 a.m. The truck was off to the side of the highway, one mile north of the Ikea Way and Gemini Place exit.

  • Interstate 71 in Delaware County, Ohio, on May 4, 2023 (Ohio Department of Transportation)
The right and center lanes were originally closed as crews continued to fight the blaze, but multiple units have responded with traffic coming to a standstill. I-71 North was closed at the Polaris Parkway with traffic backed up as far back as the Park Road overpass and rerouted at the Polaris Parkway and Gemini Place exits.

At 9:55 a.m. crews opened up the left shoulder to let one lane of traffic through.

