I-71 north closed near Polaris Parkway

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — I-71 north is closed past Gemini Place in Delaware County.

According to OHGO, the crash is near mile marker 121, north of the Gemini Place exit.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route.

There is no word on what caused the accident at this time, although it does appear to be weather-related.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is also warning motorists there are several other accidents along both sides of I-71 in this same area and are urging motorists to find an alternative route and use caution.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.