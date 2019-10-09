I-70WB reopens in Licking Co. after crash leaves 2 injured

LICKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A crash in Licking County sent two people to the hospitals and closed I-70WB for several hours during the overnight Wednesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just after 11pm, Tuesday, several semi-trucks were involved in a crash along I-70WB between State Route 310 and U.S. 40.

Troopers say two people were transported to area hospitals, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

I-70WB was closed for several hours while troopers investigated the crash, and crews worked to clean the scene, but it has since reopened.

