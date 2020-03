COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Traffic is being diverted from I-70 eastbound near downtown after a semi-truck crash caused a diesel spill.

According to Columbus police, a single-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck occurred in the area of I-70EB near Parsons Avenue.

Diesel spilled during the crash and police closed the roadway until crews could clean up the fuel.

Police say they expect the roadway to be closed for several hours.