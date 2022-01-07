ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A portion of Interstate 70 will be closed Friday night in Muskingum County.

Sheriff Matt Lutz said in a Facebook post that the westbound lanes of I-70 will close starting about 10 p.m. between exit 152 in Zanesville and exit 141 near Brownsville. Traffic will be rerouted onto U.S. 40 and able to reconnect to I-70 at State Route 668.

The road had been restricted to one lane near mile marker 145 bcause of an overnight crash. The road will be cleared of remaining debris while it is closed.

Lutz’s office did not specify how long the roadway was expected to be closed.