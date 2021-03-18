I-70 west in Columbus to close the weekend of March 20-21

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A section of Interstate 70 through Downtown will close this weekend for the third — and what is expected to be the final — time starting Friday.

The westbound lanes of I-70 will close between I-71 and Third Street at 11 p.m. as crew install a beam for a bridge that will eventually carry Downtown traffic to I-70 east via Fulton Street.

I-70 traffic can detour by using the Downtown exit and reentering at Third Street, or by using I-71 north and I-670 west to reconnect to I-70 on the West Side.

The ramp from I-71 south to I-70 west will also close. I-71 traffic can use I-670 west and State Route 315 south to detour.

Eastbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane through the construction zone, and Fulton Street will be closed from Grant Avenue to Washington Street.

All lanes and ramps are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.