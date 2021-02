COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A crash involving two semi-trucks carrying 70,000 pounds of seafood has closed a portion of I-70 West in east Columbus Tuesday night.

According to Columbus Police, the crash involved the two semi-trucks and an SUV.

Police said the seafood has spilled onto the roadway, and once clean up of the disabled vehicle is finished, clean up of the seafood will begin.

I-70 West is closed at SR-256 due to the crash.

No further information is available at this time.