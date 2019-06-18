Pedestrian struck, killed near Bexley; I-70 EB reopens

Interstate 70 eastbound has re-opened after a pedestrian was struck and killed near I-70 eastbound and U.S. 33 southbound near Bexley.

The crash occurred just after 3:30 a.m. early Tuesday morning. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in extremely critical condition but was later pronounced dead, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

I-70 eastbound was shut down for about two and a half hours and traffic was diverted to Alum Creek Drive.

The name of the victim has not been released.