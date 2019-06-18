Pedestrian struck, killed near Bexley; I-70 EB reopens

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Interstate 70 eastbound has re-opened after a pedestrian was struck and killed near I-70 eastbound and U.S. 33 southbound near Bexley.

The crash occurred just after 3:30 a.m. early Tuesday morning. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in extremely critical condition but was later pronounced dead, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

I-70 eastbound was shut down for about two and a half hours and traffic was diverted to Alum Creek Drive.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools