BOWLING GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Lanes along Interstate 70 eastbound are closed at State Route 13 in Licking County due to a crash involving a truck pulling a camper that rolled over.

The crash occurred at I-70 eastbound between Lancers and State Route 13, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Authorities are asking motorists to use an alternate route.

Motorists are being detoured at the State Route 13 exit to U.S. 40.

No additional information about the crash has been released.