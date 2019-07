A local man, who graduated from The Ohio State University in 2010, was among the 26 people killed in a deadly terrorist attack in Somalia on Friday after Islamic extremists blew up the gate of a Somali hotel with a car bomb and took over the building for more than 14 hours.

According to SADO, a nonprofit group that is a partner organization of Peace Direct based in Washington, D.C., their executive director, Abdullahi Isse Abdulle, was killed in the attack.