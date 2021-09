COLUMBUS (WCMH) — I-70 eastbound closed at I-71 early Wednesday morning due to an overturned semi.

I-70EB is closed at I-71 and at the Miller Kelton exit. Drivers should be able to get on I-70EB starting at US-33. The closure is also affecting I-70WB at Livingston Avenue, where the left two lanes are blocked.

No injuries are reported at this time, and there is no word on when the roadway will reopen.