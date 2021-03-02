I-70/71 will be closed in Downtown Columbus on March 6-7

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Downtown Split on Interstate 70/71 will be closed the weekend of March 6-7, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The Split, on the south side of Downtown between I-71 and State Route 315, will close at 11 p.m. Friday for beam installation on a bridge that will eventually provide access to eastbound I-70 from Fulton Street as part of a reconfiguration of that stretch of the freeway.

Traffic on I-70 will have to detour around the closure using I-670 and I-71. Traffic on I-71 will need to use 315 and I-670 to go around the closure.

The section of I-71 between I-670 and the East Side Split will remain open for access to exits and I-70 eastbound. And the section of I-70 between the West Side Split and I-670 will remain open, too.

The closure is scheduled to end by 5 a.m. Monday.

