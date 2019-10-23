I-670 SmartLane to open Wednesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The new I-670 SmartLane is scheduled to open Wednesday, and ODOT officials are hoping it will provide some relief for commuters.

The I-670 SmartLane is expected to open in time for the afternoon commute.

ODOT spokesperson Breanna Badanes said new state-of-the-art traffic signs on I-670 will inform motorists whether the left shoulder SmartLane is open or not.

“When the lane is open, the speed limit will drop to 45 (mph) and that seems kind of counter-intuitive to slow you down to get you there quicker, but it actually is to reduce the stop and go,” Badanes said. “We anticipate that once it opens, it will stay open through the commute and then once traffic starts moving up to regular speeds again, then we would close it.”

Badanes said the new signs combine with more than 30 new cameras that will allow traffic managers at ODOT to not only monitor traffic flow but also detect speed and spot wrong-way drivers.

Drivers should pay attention to the signs to ensure they’re in the proper lane.