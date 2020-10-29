I-270 West is closed near State Route 315 in Columbus after reported drive-by shooting

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Part of Interstate 270 is closed Thursday afternoon near its intersection with State Route 315 on the North Side after a drive-by shooting caused a traffic accident, police say.

Columbus police say officers are medics are responding to a reported drive-by shooting. One person has been transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. A second person has been taken to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

I-270 West is closed between Sawmill Road and U.S. 23. The ramps from 315 and U.S. 23 to I-270 West are closed, too.

