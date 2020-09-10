I-270 EB reopens after two crashes, one person in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — At approximately 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, two separate accidents occurred on I-270 eastbound near I-71 on the north side of Columbus.

Two victims have been transported. The first victim was transported to Riverside in critical condition. Columbus Police say it appears the victim stepped outside the vehicle to observe the first accident when the victim was struck by a passing vehicle.

The second victim was transported to Riverside in stable condition.

It is not clear which accident the second victim was involved in.