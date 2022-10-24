COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 270 eastbound near I-71 has reopened after it was shut down for about an hour due to a crash Monday morning.

All lanes traveling eastbound were closed, and traffic was being detoured onto I-71. Traffic is still backed up nearly two miles, beginning at the Grove City exit, but the accident has been cleared and motorists will only experience minor delays. Westbound lanes of 270 are open and were not affected by the accident.

One person was transported to an area hospital.

NBC4 will have more details as they become available.