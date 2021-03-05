One dead in officer-involved shooting that shut down I-270 near Refugee Road

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A person is dead after a shooting involving a law-enforcement officer on Friday afternoon that led to the northbound lanes of I-270 being closed between U.S. 33 and I-70 on the Southeast Side.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations said it was contacted by Columbus police to investigate an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon. Special investigations and Crime Scene Units are responding to the scene near I-270 and Refugee Road.

The BCI reports that no law-enforcement officers were injured but that a suspect was killed.

Ramps from U.S. 33 to I-270 North are also closed. The southbound lanes are restricted, with the left lanes blocked.

