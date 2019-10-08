Breaking News
I-270, 315 closed in Worthington due to police situation
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two north side freeways are in the process of reopening after a report of a person with a gun.

Interstate 270 was closed in both directions at State Route 315. State Route 315 was closed in both directions between 161 and I-270. Traffic cameras show traffic moving normally along I-270. Police are in the process of reopening 315.

According to Worthington police, officers were sent to the area on a report of a person with a gun. Traffic cameras showed SWAT vehicles in front of and behind a white car along a freeway ramp.

According to police, the suspect was taken into custody around 1:15 p.m.

Columbus police SWAT officers were on the scene assisting Worthington police.

Police have not released the identity of the man taken into custody.

