Hyperloop vehicle to be on display at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS (WCM)H– A version of an Hyperloop vehicle will be on display at the Ohio Statehouse, Monday.

As part of a national roadshow, the Virgin Hyperloop One pod will be on display at the Statehouse from 6am to 3pm.

Virgin Hyperloop One CEO Jay Walder is also scheduled to meet with legislative officials and business leaders from 11:30am to 1pm in the State Room.

The roadshow provides local communities the chance to see first-hand the test pod and learn more about the progress of Hyperloop.

Other locations in Central Ohio where you can see the Hyperloop One pod includes:

GRAVITY: Monday, August 5, 2019

The XP-1 Hyperloop Pod will be on display at Gravity, 500 W. Broad Street, from 4:00 – 7:30pm.

DUBLIN: Tuesday, August 6, 2019

The XP-1 Hyperloop Pod will be on display at Columbus Metropolitan Library – Dublin Branch, 75 N. High Street from 7:30 – 8:30am. View the pod on the Library plaza, grab breakfast located in the meeting room on the lower level and network with local business and community leaders. The Hyperloop Pod will be leaving the library location at 8:30 a.m.

MARYSVILLE : Tuesday, August 6, 2019

The XP-1 Hyperloop Pod will be on display from 9:00 – 10:00am at Partners Park, 125 E. Sixth Street, Marysville.

LIMA: Tuesday, August 6, 2019

The XP-1 Hyperloop Pod will be on display from 11:00am – 12:00pm at the 100 block of S. Main Street in front of the Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center.

Hyperloop uses magnetic levitation allowing you to glide at airplane speed in pods moving through tunnels above or below ground.